Subaru of America September sales up 8.6% Y/Y to 45,658 vehicles
Oct. 04, 2022 11:26 AM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY) has reported 45,658 vehicle sales for September 2022, an 8.6% increase Y/Y.
- The automaker also reported year-to-date sales of 401,115, a 13.3% decrease Y/Y.
- Subaru continues to face inventory challenges as the result of microchip and supply chain issues affecting automakers across the globe.
- In Sept., Crosstrek was the top performer by volume and achieved its best month ever, with 16,092 sales and a 35.6% increase Y/Y.
- The Outback saw a 20% increase Y/Y, while the Ascent increased by 18Y/Y.
- Year to date, the Crosstrek posted a 14.2% increase, while the Ascent SUV posted an increase of 6.9% Y/Y.
- "As supply chain challenges continue to affect the automotive industry, we are focused on meeting the high demand for Subaru vehicles and delivering a great experience to our customers." said said Jeff Walters, Senior VP of Sales.
Comments