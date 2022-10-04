Vintage Wine Estates stock slips after D.A. Davidson downgrade

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) fell on Tuesday after D.A. Davidson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” on macro and SPAC-specific concerns.

The firm’s analysts explained that a screen of 288 stocks that came public via a SPAC, 73% touched prices below $4. Of that group sliding sharply, only 34 reached about $4 again with the consumer discretionary space cited as a particular area of poor performance.

“Our downgrade is in part due to the empirical evidence in this work showing that few SPAC

stocks have rebounded from the levels where VWE currently sits,” the downgrade explained. “Weakening fundamentals as well as macro concerns also contribute to our downgrade. Our new price target on VWE is $3, down from $9.”

Shares of the Nevada-based wine producer fell 4.11% on Tuesday, nearing a 52-week low.

Read more about recent inventory issues at the company.