Energy stocks and crude oil prices shoot higher Tuesday, adding to earlier gains, following reports that OPEC+ will consider cutting production by as much as 2M bbl/day at this week's meeting, compared with prior reports of a 1M bbl/day cut.

Front-month Nymex crude oil (CL1:COM) for November delivery +3.5% at $86.58/bbl, and November Brent crude (CO1:COM) +3.6% at $92.04/bbl.

The S&P 500 energy index (NYSEARCA:XLE) surged Monday by nearly 6%, its best single-day gain since November 2020, and sports an additional ~3.5% gain Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs analysts said Tuesday they remain constructive on the energy sector in the current macro environment, and expect Q4 "will be another strong quarter for the group, as key macro drivers remain elevated, despite a softening in Q3."

A production cut could be the cartel's largest reduction since those at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but the actual impact on global oil supply could be less significant than the headline number would suggest, as some members already are pumping well below their official targets, so they could automatically be in compliance with new limits without actually reducing production, Bloomberg explained.

"There are are only a handful of members who will actually need to reduce output if the group announces a large cut," ING's Warren Patterson said.

Energy Aspects founder Amrita Sen told CNBC that decision makers within OPEC+ are "very worried" about the macro economy and are "getting ahead" of any potential drop in global demand.