Ray Dalio ends his control of world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater

Oct. 04, 2022 11:34 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 - Day 1

Kimberly White

  • Ray Dalio has shifted control of Bridgewater Associates, the firm that he founded and built into the world's largest hedge fund, to the next generation, the "culmination of a 47-year journey, Dalio said in a statement Tuesday.
  • Bob Prince, who has worked with Dalio for 35 years, and Greg Jensen, with the company for 25 years, are in charge of investments as co-chief investment officers.
  • Meanwhile, Nir Bar Dea and Mark Bertolini take over the management side as co-CEOs. "Control of he company now sits with our Operating Board," which was formed last December, the co-CEOs said in an email to employees.
  • "Looking forward, Ray will continue as a CIO mentor, an Operating Board member, and will remain an important part of our community," Dea and Bertolini said in the message.
  • Dalio's move to step away from management started in 2017.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.