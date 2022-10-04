Ray Dalio ends his control of world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater
Oct. 04, 2022 11:34 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ray Dalio has shifted control of Bridgewater Associates, the firm that he founded and built into the world's largest hedge fund, to the next generation, the "culmination of a 47-year journey, Dalio said in a statement Tuesday.
- Bob Prince, who has worked with Dalio for 35 years, and Greg Jensen, with the company for 25 years, are in charge of investments as co-chief investment officers.
- Meanwhile, Nir Bar Dea and Mark Bertolini take over the management side as co-CEOs. "Control of he company now sits with our Operating Board," which was formed last December, the co-CEOs said in an email to employees.
- "Looking forward, Ray will continue as a CIO mentor, an Operating Board member, and will remain an important part of our community," Dea and Bertolini said in the message.
- Dalio's move to step away from management started in 2017.
Comments (2)