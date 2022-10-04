Charlotte's Web shares rise ~15% on distribution partnership with delivery app Gopuff

Oct. 04, 2022 11:43 AM ETCharlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF), CWEB:CABy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

cbd oil, capsules, hemp leaves and seeds

Irina Gutyryak

  • Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) on Tuesday said it had entered into a national distribution partnership with U.S.-based delivery app Gopuff.
  • The company's products would now be available for instant delivery with Gopuff, CWBHF said in a statement.
  • Shares of the OTC listed hemp based CBD products maker rose 15.4% to $0.46 in morning trading.
  • CWBHF had first launched its offerings on Gopuff this summer in select states. Its products will continue to expand nationwide throughout this year and the next.
  • CWBHF products available on the delivery app would include its gummy line, oil tinctures and creams and balms.
  • According to its website, Gopuff delivers groceries, alcohol and home essentials among about 4K products across cities in the U.S.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.