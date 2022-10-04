Charlotte's Web shares rise ~15% on distribution partnership with delivery app Gopuff
- Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) on Tuesday said it had entered into a national distribution partnership with U.S.-based delivery app Gopuff.
- The company's products would now be available for instant delivery with Gopuff, CWBHF said in a statement.
- Shares of the OTC listed hemp based CBD products maker rose 15.4% to $0.46 in morning trading.
- CWBHF had first launched its offerings on Gopuff this summer in select states. Its products will continue to expand nationwide throughout this year and the next.
- CWBHF products available on the delivery app would include its gummy line, oil tinctures and creams and balms.
- According to its website, Gopuff delivers groceries, alcohol and home essentials among about 4K products across cities in the U.S.
