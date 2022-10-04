Molina initiated at overweight at JP Morgan on recent Medicaid contracts
Oct. 04, 2022 11:53 AM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- JP Morgan has initiated Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) with an overweight rating as the company has recently been strengthened by a series of Medicaid contracts from states.
- The firm has a $360 price target (6% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Calvin Sternick said that recent Medicaid contracts it won in California, Iowa, and Nebraska should help de-risk the managed care company's ~$42B 2025 revenue target and help it achieve its 15%-18% long-term EPS growth target.
- "We like management’s focus on lower income demographics, cost management, and synergistic product lines, which we believe should enable MOH to sustain its industry-leading margin profile," he wrote.
- Sternick added that assuming no changes to the recent Medicaid contract awards, the wins would more than offset bottom- and top-line headwinds due to redeterminations next year.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Molina (MOH) as a hold with high marks for profitability, momentum, and revisions.
Comments