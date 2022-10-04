Ginkgo draws Equal Weight rating at Morgan Stanley on limited near-term upside
Oct. 04, 2022 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)
- Morgan Stanley launched its coverage on the cell programming platform company, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), on Tuesday with an Equal Weight recommendation citing limited near-term outperformance due to macro concerns and the early stage of the pipeline.
- The analysts led by Tejas Savant argue that DNA is positioned to cater to an estimated $2.4T market for bioengineered products with downstream value sharing with clients.
- Morgan Stanley notes that in terms of 2023E sales, DNA currently trades at ~12.8x EV, out of which 50% is attributed to the downstream equity share. Citing its assumptions on the value of the downstream equity share, the firm indicated that the company trades at a premium to peers.
- However, they argue that DNA deserves only an in-line multiple as the early stage of the business and peer-lagging operating margin profile offset positives such as the significant total addressable market in synthetic biology.
- DNA shares are rising on Tuesday after the company announced the acquisition of French biotech Altar before the market opened.
- On Wall Street, Ginkgo (DNA) has six Buy ratings and two Sell and Hold ratings.
