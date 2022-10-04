Alibaba, JD.com lead strong rally in Chinese Internet stocks

Chinese tech stocks rallied along with the broader market, Tuesday, as investors on the whole showed enthusiasm following the latest data on job openings and the labor market.

Among leading Chinese tech companies, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares climbed 5.5%, Weibo (WB) surged by 7.4%, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was up by more than 4%, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) climbed by almost 7% and NetEase (NTES) shares rose 6%.

Bilibili (BILI) surged more than 9% as the online entertainment platform developer said over the weekend that it completed the move of its primary stock listing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Bilibili (BILI) shares are now listed in Hong Kong and the United States.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) rose almost 5%. The company is reportedly looking at selling its holdings in some other company's, including Chinese ride-sharing leader DiDi Global (OTCPK:DIDIY), in order to finance buybacks of its own stock.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) was also on the rise, and was up by more 6% as trading progressed.

The market rallied as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, also known as JOLTs, came in lower than expected for August, and alleviated some concerns about a tightening of the U.S. labor market.