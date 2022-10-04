Bionano stock rises as optical genome mapping better at detecting variations in study

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock rose ~8% on Oct. 4 after the company said that a study showed that whole genome sequencing (WGS) identified only 63% of structural variations that optical genome mapping (OGM) detected in liver cancer.

The study, published in the journal Cancer Research by a team at Sorbonne Université, showed the use of OGM to investigate a molecular subgroup of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in order to explore complex structural variations (SVs) induced by replication stress, the company said in an Oct. 4 press release.

Bionano said that the study used a workflow that combined OGM and WGS in an effort to maximize the detection of pathogenic variants and likely pathogenic variants, and to investigate complex rearrangements and resolve them at base pair resolution.

The workflow also allowed researchers to compare OGM to WGS, and they reported that, all SVs detected using OGM, only 63% were also detected by WGS, the company noted.

OGM revealed a median of 1.4 times more SVs than WGS, according to the company.

"It shows that OGM can be more sensitive for detecting large structural variations than WGS and it provides a nice example of how complementary the two methods are," said Bionano President and CEO Erik Holmlin.