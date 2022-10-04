Twitter logs double-digit jump amid report Musk proposes completing deal (updated)

Oct. 04, 2022

  • Updated: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is halted for news pending, up by more than 12% on a Bloomberg report that billionaire Elon Musk has sent a letter to the company proposing to proceed with his $44B buyout deal at the agreed price.
  • That price was $54.20, and Twitter stock jumped to $45.40 per share before a volatility halt. It moved to $47.96 per share before a halt for news.
  • Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) quickly pared some heavy gains. It's generally expected that Musk would need to sell his holdings fairly heavily to complete his personal financing of the Twitter deal.
  • Updated 12:11 p.m.: Twitter has resumed trading and is now up 17.3% to $49.91.
  • Updated 12:28 p.m.: Twitter is halted again, this time for news pending.
  • Updated 12:37 p.m.: "This is a clear sign that Musk recognized heading into Delaware Court that the chances of winning vs. Twitter board was highly unlikely and this $44 billion deal was going to be completed one way or another," Wedbush's Dan Ives says in reaction to the reports.
  • "We see minimal regulatory risk in this deal although now Musk owning the Twitter platform will cause a firestorm of worries and questions looking ahead among users and the Beltway. This is a smart move for Musk to go ahead with the deal given the legal hurdles that were ahead into Delaware," Ives continues.
  • Developing story ...

