Mortgage rate hikes force certain homebuyers to downsize, report shows

Climbing mortgage rates coupled with high house prices have forced some prospective homebuyers to downsize the amount of square feet that they can afford, according to a Tuesday report by Redfin.

Redfin analyzed the median square footage of homes affordable on a $3K monthly housing budget based on list prices, mortgage rates and the supply of homes for sale at the end of September vs. the year-ago period.

Specifically, a San Diego buyer on a $3K monthly budget can afford a 931 square foot home at the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage of 6.29% (up from 2.88% a year before). That's down from the 1,366 square foot home the same buyer could have bought last year.

This 435 square foot difference in San Diego is the biggest of the 50 most populated U.S. metro areas for buyers with a $3K monthly budget, the report highlighted.

“Many would-be buyers are dropping out of the market because they can no longer afford the home they want, resulting in a dramatic dip in home sales," said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. "Some buyers will choose to sacrifice on location or move further away from the city center so they can get the space they want, while others will settle on a smaller home in their ideal location.”

Newark, New Jersey saw the second-biggest decline in the size of what homebuyers can afford. Nassau County, New York, Denver Colorado, and Portland Oregon round out the top five.

Previously, (Sep. 27) home prices fall for first time in 10 years in July as mortgage rates climb.