Abeona Therapeutics stock continues recent strong run, shares rise ~10%
Oct. 04, 2022 12:14 PM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) gained 10.4% to $3.62 in Tuesday mid-day trading, extending a recent strong run which has seen the stock post gains in four of its last five sessions.
- The stock rose 7.9% yesterday after Cantor Fitzgerald listed the development-stage biotech among four companies in whose planned phase 3 readout it had a "high conviction".
- The rebound in ABEO shares come after the stock posted a seven-day losing streak towards the end of last month.
- The company earlier in the day said the last patient had completed their six-month follow-up visit in its phase 3 study of its cell therapy EB-101 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, the most severe form of a condition that causes fragile, blistering skin.
- ABEO plans to report results from the study within the next month.
- The study, called VIITAL, is expected to serve as a basis for the company's planned approval submission to the U.S. FDA for EB-101, the company said in a statement.
