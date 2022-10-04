Abeona Therapeutics stock continues recent strong run, shares rise ~10%

Oct. 04, 2022 12:14 PM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

  • Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) gained 10.4% to $3.62 in Tuesday mid-day trading, extending a recent strong run which has seen the stock post gains in four of its last five sessions.
  • The stock rose 7.9% yesterday after Cantor Fitzgerald listed the development-stage biotech among four companies in whose planned phase 3 readout it had a "high conviction".
  • The rebound in ABEO shares come after the stock posted a seven-day losing streak towards the end of last month.
  • The company earlier in the day said the last patient had completed their six-month follow-up visit in its phase 3 study of its cell therapy EB-101 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, the most severe form of a condition that causes fragile, blistering skin.
  • ABEO plans to report results from the study within the next month.
  • The study, called VIITAL, is expected to serve as a basis for the company's planned approval submission to the U.S. FDA for EB-101, the company said in a statement.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.