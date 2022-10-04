Hemp sees significant increase in revenue over the last 3 quarters

Oct. 04, 2022 12:15 PM ETHemp, Inc (HEMP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hemp (OTCPK:HEMP) has seen a revenue increase of 146% Y/Y Q1, 383% Y/Y Q2, and 455% Y/Y Q3, with an overall 315% growth rate for 2022.
  • There has been a spike in revenue by selling its new CBD products through its website and continuing to sell its oil-absorbing products out of its plant in North Carolina, Hemp revenue has been steadily increasing each quarter.
  • With facilities in Spring Hope, North Carolina and Las Vegas, Nevada, Hemp has two major product lines which blends of a product that is well suited as a base for Hemp/Kenaf plastics, oil/gas well drilling and oil spill cleanup.

Comments (1)

