XORTX Therapeutics prices $5M underwritten public offering

Oct. 04, 2022 12:17 PM ETXRTXBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Close up of old stock certificate detail

DNY59

  • Clinical pharmaceutical company XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) priced a $5M underwritten public offering.
  • The offering consisted of 1.4M common share units, priced $1.00 per unit, and 3.6M pre-funded warrant units, priced $0.9999 per unit.
  • Each common share unit consists of one common share, no par value, and one warrant, while each pre-funded unit consists of one pre-funded warrant.
  • The warrants have an initial exercise price of $1.22 per share, while the pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share.
  • Additionally, the underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750K common shares and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 750K common shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Oct. 6.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.