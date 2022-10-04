XORTX Therapeutics prices $5M underwritten public offering
Oct. 04, 2022 12:17 PM ETXRTXBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Clinical pharmaceutical company XORTX Therapeutics (XRTX) priced a $5M underwritten public offering.
- The offering consisted of 1.4M common share units, priced $1.00 per unit, and 3.6M pre-funded warrant units, priced $0.9999 per unit.
- Each common share unit consists of one common share, no par value, and one warrant, while each pre-funded unit consists of one pre-funded warrant.
- The warrants have an initial exercise price of $1.22 per share, while the pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share.
- Additionally, the underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 750K common shares and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 750K common shares at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Oct. 6.
