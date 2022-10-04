General Electric leads advance in industrial stocks as markets rally 2nd day
General Electric (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday led gains among large-cap industrial stocks with a 5.4% gain by 12:14 p.m. ET, as U.S. equity markets rallied for a second day.
Worries that companies can’t find workers eased somewhat after the JOLTs report for August showed 10.053 million job openings, compared with the estimate for 10.755 million. A softer job market combined with lower inflation might give the Federal Reserve a reason to be less aggressive about rate hikes.
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include big-cap industrial stocks, gained about 3.1% by mid-day Tuesday. If the gain holds through the close, it will be biggest advance since July 19.
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund -Top Holdings
|Company (Ticker)
|% change, 12:14 p.m. ET
|Boeing (NYSE:BA)
|5.2%
|Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)
|4.3%
|Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE)
|3.2%
|General Electric (GE)
|5.4%
|Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)
|2.6%
|Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)
|0.9%
|Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)
|1.1%
|Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)
|3.1%
|Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP)
|2.7%
|United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)
|3.1%
Comments