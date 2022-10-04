General Electric leads advance in industrial stocks as markets rally 2nd day

Oct. 04, 2022 12:18 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), CAT, DE, GE, HON, LMT, NOC, RTX, UNP, UPS, XLIBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

General Electric (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday led gains among large-cap industrial stocks with a 5.4% gain by 12:14 p.m. ET, as U.S. equity markets rallied for a second day.

Worries that companies can’t find workers eased somewhat after the JOLTs report for August showed 10.053 million job openings, compared with the estimate for 10.755 million. A softer job market combined with lower inflation might give the Federal Reserve a reason to be less aggressive about rate hikes.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include big-cap industrial stocks, gained about 3.1% by mid-day Tuesday. If the gain holds through the close, it will be biggest advance since July 19.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund -Top Holdings
Company (Ticker) % change, 12:14 p.m. ET
Boeing (NYSE:BA) 5.2%
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) 4.3%
Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) 3.2%
General Electric (GE) 5.4%
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) 2.6%
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) 0.9%
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) 1.1%
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) 3.1%
Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) 2.7%
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) 3.1%

