General Electric (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday led gains among large-cap industrial stocks with a 5.4% gain by 12:14 p.m. ET, as U.S. equity markets rallied for a second day.

Worries that companies can’t find workers eased somewhat after the JOLTs report for August showed 10.053 million job openings, compared with the estimate for 10.755 million. A softer job market combined with lower inflation might give the Federal Reserve a reason to be less aggressive about rate hikes.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include big-cap industrial stocks, gained about 3.1% by mid-day Tuesday. If the gain holds through the close, it will be biggest advance since July 19.