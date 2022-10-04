Lamb Weston Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 04, 2022 12:18 PM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+15.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
