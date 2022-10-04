Helen of Troy Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 04, 2022 12:18 PM ETHelen of Troy Limited (HELE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.21 (-16.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $519.07M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HELE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
