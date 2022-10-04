Axim stock rises 11% on diagnostic tests order with partner Verséa
Oct. 04, 2022 12:23 PM ETAXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Axim Biotechnologies (OTCQB:AXIM) stock rose ~11% on Oct. 4 after the company said it received an initial order of 19K point-of-care diagnostic tests and 100 readers targeting ocular surface diseases through its exclusive commercialization partner Verséa Ophthalmics.
- The order is part of a recently announced exclusive global commercialization agreement between Verséa and Axim to support the commercial launch of sales at the 2022 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) conference in Chicago, the company said in an Oct. 4 press release.
- Axim noted that the order represented the largest revenue-generating event in the history of the company.
- The company added that the order includes both the tear based tests for Lactoferrin and Immunoglobulin E (IgE) and associated digital reader which allows for quantitative test results.
