A major takeover deal spurred interest in beaten-down e-commerce names, which showed substantial strength in Tuesday's midday trading. Thanks to Poshmark's buyout agreement, shares of RealReal (REAL), ThredUP (TDUP), Stitch Fix (SFIX), Farfetch (FTCH) and Rent the Runway (RENT) all rallied.

Fintech represented another group of winners during Tuesday's intraday action. Bolstered by Wall Street's sudden rebound, Affirm (AFRM), Block (SQ) and Shopify (SHOP) all surged.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) represented another notable midday gainer. The stock continued its recent recovery with a double-digit percentage gain.

Despite the day's overall positive momentum, some stocks lost ground in intraday action. Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) dropped following a major leadership change.

Gainers

News that Poshmark has agreed to be acquired in a $1.2B deal sparked a wave of buying among e-commerce names. RealReal (REAL) was among the biggest gainers in the sector, climbing more than 20% in intraday action.

Elsewhere in the group, ThredUP (TDUP) surged about 19%, Stitch Fix (SFIX) soared almost 16%, Farfetch (FTCH) advanced about 13% and Rent the Runway (RENT) climbed about 10%.

Turning to some of day's other big gainers, the overall buy-the-dip mentality of the last couple of days has benefited beaten-down risk stocks. This included the once-hot fintech sector. Affirm (AFRM) helped lead the group higher, climbing by 14% in midday trading.

Meanwhile, Block (SQ) and Shopify (SHOP) both advanced about 13%.

Also getting a boost from the risk-on trade, former pandemic darling Peloton (PTON) jumped in intraday action. Shares of the exercise equipment provider surged 16%.

The advance followed up on a rise posted on Monday, when the stock rose almost 8% on news that it has entered into a partnership with Hilton. PTON, which traded at $8.65 in Tuesday's intraday action, is bouncing off a 52-week low of $6.69.

Decliner

Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) dropped following the announcement that it has named an outside executive as its new CEO. The company said William Martin, III will take over as chief executive, succeeding co-founder Carl Hull.

Hull will remain with the company as its executive chairman. On news of the leadership change, MRVI dropped almost 10% in intraday action.

