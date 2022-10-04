Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II postpones dividend on recent market dislocations

Oct. 04, 2022 12:32 PM ETAllianzGI Convertible&Income Fund II (NCZ)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

  • Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ), formerly known as AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, said it has postponed its monthly distributions as the recent market dislocations have caused the values of the fund's portfolio securities to decline.
  • The fund has postponed the payment of its monthly distribution of $0.0375 per share that was scheduled to be paid on Oct. 3.
  • It has also postponed the declaration of a monthly distribution of $0.0375 per share, scheduled for Oct. 3 and to be paid on Nov. 1.
  • NCZ said its asset coverage ratio for total leverage as of Sep. 30 was below the 200% minimum asset coverage guideline.
  • The fund needs to comply with the asset coverage ratio for declaration or payment of the monthly distribution.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.