Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II postpones dividend on recent market dislocations
Oct. 04, 2022 12:32 PM ETAllianzGI Convertible&Income Fund II (NCZ)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ), formerly known as AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II, said it has postponed its monthly distributions as the recent market dislocations have caused the values of the fund's portfolio securities to decline.
- The fund has postponed the payment of its monthly distribution of $0.0375 per share that was scheduled to be paid on Oct. 3.
- It has also postponed the declaration of a monthly distribution of $0.0375 per share, scheduled for Oct. 3 and to be paid on Nov. 1.
- NCZ said its asset coverage ratio for total leverage as of Sep. 30 was below the 200% minimum asset coverage guideline.
- The fund needs to comply with the asset coverage ratio for declaration or payment of the monthly distribution.
- Source: Press Release
Comments