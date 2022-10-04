Atlis Motors Vehicles stock hits new all-time low in wake of fiery IPO
Oct. 04, 2022 12:32 PM ETAtlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment
Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock dropped 17% in early afternoon trading Tuesday, hitting a new all-time low in the wake of last week's fiery market debut.
Shares of the EV maker opened at $16.55, reaching an early high of $17.30 before sliding to an all-time low of $14.31 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $15.42 at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET.
Atlis shares have been highly volatile since the company listed its shares for $27.50 per share via a Regulation A filing on Sept. 27. The stock rallied nearly 200% following its debut, hitting an all-time high of $243.99 on Sept. 28, but has trended steadily downward since.
For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.
Comments (1)