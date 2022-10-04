Atlis Motors Vehicles stock hits new all-time low in wake of fiery IPO

Oct. 04, 2022 12:32 PM ETAtlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock dropped 17% in early afternoon trading Tuesday, hitting a new all-time low in the wake of last week's fiery market debut.

Shares of the EV maker opened at $16.55, reaching an early high of $17.30 before sliding to an all-time low of $14.31 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $15.42 at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET.

Atlis shares have been highly volatile since the company listed its shares for $27.50 per share via a Regulation A filing on Sept. 27. The stock rallied nearly 200% following its debut, hitting an all-time high of $243.99 on Sept. 28, but has trended steadily downward since.

For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.