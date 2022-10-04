Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock dropped 17% in early afternoon trading Tuesday, hitting a new all-time low in the wake of last week's fiery market debut.

Shares of the EV maker opened at $16.55, reaching an early high of $17.30 before sliding to an all-time low of $14.31 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $15.42 at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET.

Atlis shares have been highly volatile since the company listed its shares for $27.50 per share via a Regulation A filing on Sept. 27. The stock rallied nearly 200% following its debut, hitting an all-time high of $243.99 on Sept. 28, but has trended steadily downward since.

