Bogota Financial gets approval to buy back up to ~556.6K shares

Oct. 04, 2022

  • Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) said it received regulatory approval to buy back up to ~556.6K common shares.
  • The number of shares represent ~10% of Bogota's outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial MHC), as previously approved by the board, the company said in an Oct. 4 press release.
  • This is the company’s third stock repurchase program.
  • The buyback is expected to begin after the company releases its results for the period ended Sept. 30. The program has no expiration date and may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time, the company noted.

