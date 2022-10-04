Bank of America invests $100M more in banks focused on minority communities
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has ramped up its investments in minority-owned banks as it deposits an additional $100M into so-called Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), it said Tuesday.
- That's double BofA's existing $100M in deposits in MDIs, part of the megabank's $2B portfolio of loans, deposits and investments in Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and MDIs announced last year.
- In expanding its racial equality initiatives, Bank of America (BAC) has made $42.5M in equity investments in 22 MDIs and CDFIs. BofA said it will acquire equity stakes of less than 5% of each lender.
- "We are committed to finding innovative ways to scale and expand the reach of our capital to provide access to economic opportunities and support diverse communities across the country," said Steve Boland, chief administrative officer of Bank of America.
- Previously, (June 2, 2020) BofA committed $1B to support economic opportunity initiatives.
