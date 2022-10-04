Cruise stocks were among the best performing stocks amid a broader market rally on Tuesday.

Weaker than anticipated JOLTS data helped spark hopes of a less hawkish Federal Reserve. Such a move would be particularly bullish for the heavily indebted cruise line industry.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +13.29% was the top gainer in the S&P on Tuesday, while Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) +12.21% and Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) +11.61% were among the top 5 stocks posting the largest percentage moves on the day. Still, each stock remains down 40% or more in the past 6 months.

