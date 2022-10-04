Cruise stocks sail higher amid market rally on Tuesday

Oct. 04, 2022 12:46 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), RCL, CCLBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels 8 Cruise Ship Voyages

Joe Raedle

Cruise stocks were among the best performing stocks amid a broader market rally on Tuesday.

Weaker than anticipated JOLTS data helped spark hopes of a less hawkish Federal Reserve. Such a move would be particularly bullish for the heavily indebted cruise line industry.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +13.29% was the top gainer in the S&P on Tuesday, while Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) +12.21% and Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) +11.61% were among the top 5 stocks posting the largest percentage moves on the day. Still, each stock remains down 40% or more in the past 6 months.

Read more on other travel stocks ticking higher on Tuesday.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.