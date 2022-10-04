Bank of America analyst downgrades Membership Collective on macroeconomic headwinds

Oct. 04, 2022 12:48 PM ETMCGBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Bank of America Analyst Shaun Kelley downgraded Membership Collective Group (MCG) to Underperform from Buy.
  • Kelley cut the global membership platform's price target to $4 from $12.
  • Low visibility and many macroeconomic headwinds create risks, according to the analyst.
  • The company has EV / EBITDA (FWD) of 36.75, while the consumer discretionary sector median is 8.85, according to a recent report by Seeking Alpha.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the stocks a Strong Sell rating.
  • Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha authors give MCG a Buy rating.
  • The sell-side analysts give the stocks a Strong Buy rating on an average, with an average price target of $10.57.

