Bristol in collaboration pact with tiny biotech SyntheX on targeted protein degraders

Oct. 04, 2022 12:50 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and privately held biotech SyntheX have entered into a collaboration and license agreement to discover small molecule targeted protein degrader therapeutics using SyntheX's ToRNeDO platform.
  • SyntheX will receive an upfront payment and an investment from Bristol (BMY), and is also eligible for $550M in milestone payments, as well as royalties from net sales of products that may be marketed.
  • "Using genetic engineering, SyntheX's platform technologies rely on functional intracellular drug selection as opposed to in vitro screening, which allows the company to discover functional molecular glues using a pre-specified E3 ligase and a neosubstrate of interest," SyntheX said.
  • The collaboration will focus on discovering molecular glue degraders.
