Alaunos wins bullish view at Wells Fargo on promise of cell therapy technology
Oct. 04, 2022 12:50 PM ETAlaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wells Fargo analyst James Shin and the team assumed coverage on the clinical-stage biotech Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) with an Overweight rating on Tuesday. They highlighted the prospects of the company's Sleeping Beauty gene transfer technology and its T-cell receptor (TCR)-based therapy.
- The analysts point to recently disclosed early clinical data from the company's Phase 1/2 trial for experimental TCR-T cell therapy that indicated 51% regression in a lung cancer patient.
- Citing another tumor response in a patient with colorectal cancer (CRC) who later progressed despite the treatment, they argued that both results were in reaction to early dose levels.
- "From a technology or platform standpoint, this early data gives proof-of-concept for TCRT's Sleeping Beauty engineered TCR-T cells against driver mutations," the team wrote with a $3.00 per share target on the stock.
- Despite a ~48% gain this year, TCRT has dropped ~3% over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.
Comments (1)