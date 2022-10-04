Zealand Pharma announces private placement of 4.5M new shares
Oct. 04, 2022 12:51 PM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)ZLDPFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Zealand Pharma (ZEAL) has announced a directed issue and private placement of ~4.5M new shares.
- The Offering will be completed through an accelerated bookbuilding process and will consist of ~4.5M new shares in a private placement directed at institutional and professional investors in Denmark and certain other jurisdictions.
- Zealand expects the new funds to provide cash runway until Q2 2024 and expects to advance the clinical pipeline and as such reach several potential key milestones within this time frame.
- The net proceeds will be used to help fund continued development of Zealand's proprietary pipeline of investigational peptide-based therapeutics, support pre-commercial activities, and general corporate purposes.
Comments