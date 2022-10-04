Comera life sciences expands woburn operations
Oct. 04, 2022
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings (NASDAQ:CMRA) has announced the expansion of its Woburn, Mass operations.
- The space at 12 Gill St. in Woburn, Mass., spans over 5,000 square feet and includes an expanded laboratory space for R&D activities as well as new executive offices.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings is a life sciences company developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience.
- The Comera team was joined by state and local officials and members of the biotech industry, including Massachusetts State Senator Cindy F. Friedman, Massachusetts State Representative Richard M. Haggerty, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) President and COO Kendalle Burlin O’Connell.
- The expansion of our headquarters in Woburn is a milestone achievement as we continue to advance our internal pipeline and collaborations with some of the largest biopharmaceutical companies,” said Jeffrey Hackman, Chairman and CEO of Comera.
- Comera is developing a portfolio of proprietary injectable therapeutics – called subcutaneous (SQ) therapeutics – with the goal of making it possible for patients to administer medications that historically have been administered only by intravenous (IV) infusion.
- Access to necessary and lifesaving medications is a huge barrier for many in our commonwealth said Friedman, Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing.
- The work of Comera Life Sciences seeks to directly address this barrier by providing a more convenient and equitable way to access these medications.
- Source: Press Release
