Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has halted corporate hiring for its retail business through the end of the year, per The New York Times.

According to a memo seen by the Times, recruiters are instructed to stop hiring processes for “all corporate roles, including technology positions, globally in its Amazon stores business” by mid-month. There are currently about 20K openings at present in this business segment. The cloud business is not due to be impacted by the move, the report states.

Shares of Amazon rose 4.73% on Tuesday amid a strong market bounce and bullish commentary from analysts. In particular, cost-cutting measures have been well received.

“We believe AMZN's current stock price already embeds headwinds from a recession/ cost inflation and expect the market to attribute greater value to Core-Retail over time as cost headwinds are addressed and profitability expands,” Jefferies analyst Brent Thill told clients on Tuesday. “AMZN has already begun addressing these cost headwinds, having realized a $2B sequential cost reduction in 2Q (from 1Q), driven by cost leverage and improved route density. AMZN also expects to continue reducing costs throughout 2022, which should help drive growth in Op Income even if macro pressures cause a slowdown in sales.”

He added that he expects the cloud business to continue strong performance, buttressing his bullish outlook for the stock. Thill reiterated a “Buy” rating on the name and assigned the stock a $165 price target.

