Beacon strengthens ecommerce platform with SumoQuote

Oct. 04, 2022 1:12 PM ETBeacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Beacon (NASDAQ:BECN) has partnered with SumoQuote, which includes a seamless integration of SumoQuote’s technology with Beacon’s eCommerce platform, Beacon PRO+, to deliver a streamlined process to build custom quotes.
  • “Through strategic investments in new technology like SumoQuote, we’re helping contractors save time, manage their work more efficiently, and enhance their business,” said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at Beacon.
  • "Our integration with Beacon not only ensures accuracy but also automates the ordering process with a click of a button from a signed quote." said Ryan Shantz, CEO SumoQuote.

