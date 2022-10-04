SPAC Pathfinder to merge with movement digitalization tech provider Movella

Oct. 04, 2022 1:24 PM ETPathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDR)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and money background

zimmytws

SPAC Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PFDR) had agreed to acquire movement digitalization technology provider Movella through a deal that pegs the enterprise value of the combined company at $537M.

The merger is expected to close during the first half of 2023, after which Movella will become a public traded company.

The deal is being supported by a $75M committed financing by affiliates of Francisco Partners. The companies added that there was no minimum cash condition for the transaction.

Movella is a provider of sensors, software and analytics for the digitalization of movement. Key backers include Kleiner Perkins, GIC and Columbia Threadneedle.

Pathfinder previously planned to merge with ServiceMax in a deal valued at around $1.4B. The deal was scrapped in December 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.