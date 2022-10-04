SPAC Pathfinder to merge with movement digitalization tech provider Movella
SPAC Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PFDR) had agreed to acquire movement digitalization technology provider Movella through a deal that pegs the enterprise value of the combined company at $537M.
The merger is expected to close during the first half of 2023, after which Movella will become a public traded company.
The deal is being supported by a $75M committed financing by affiliates of Francisco Partners. The companies added that there was no minimum cash condition for the transaction.
Movella is a provider of sensors, software and analytics for the digitalization of movement. Key backers include Kleiner Perkins, GIC and Columbia Threadneedle.
Pathfinder previously planned to merge with ServiceMax in a deal valued at around $1.4B. The deal was scrapped in December 2021.
Comments