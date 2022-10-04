Natera gains after publication of data on transplant rejection assessment test

Oct. 04, 2022

DNA Technology

BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA), a company focused on molecular testing, added ~7% intraday Tuesday on the announcement of peer-reviewed data highlighting the potential of its Prospera Kidney test in monitoring potential transplant rejection.
  • The Trifecta study was designed to compare the donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) testing with the Prospera test against the current standard of care, donor-specific antibody (DSA) testing in forewarning antibody-mediated rejection (AMR).
  • As published in the Journal Transplantation, the latest data from the trial indicated that dd-cfDNA testing with Prospera outperformed DSA testing in monitoring AMR.
  • "These data further strengthen the case to incorporate dd-cfDNA into routine practice for the assessment of solid organ transplant rejection," lead investigator Phil Halloran, director of the Alberta Transplant Applied Genomics Centre, remarked.
  • The Prospera test, designed to identify allograft rejection non-invasively, was launched in 2020.

