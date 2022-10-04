Alpine Summit Energy announces expansion of existing credit facility
Oct. 04, 2022 1:31 PM ETAlpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (ALPS.U:CA), ALPSBSVNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) has announced the successful expansion of the existing corporate credit facility of its operating subsidiary, HB2 Origination.
- The Facility, which originally had a total size of $30M, is led by Bank7 (BSVN) and is secured by working interests in a subset of the Company's producing assets.
- The Facility has been increased to a total size of $65M and has a current borrowing base availability of $17.4M.
- The upsized Facility is expected to provide the Company with additional working capital flexibility.
- "Alpine Summit is grateful for its expanded relationship with Bank7, which supports its ongoing growth," said Chris Nilan, Senior Managing Director of Alpine Summit.
