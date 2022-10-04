Alpine Summit Energy announces expansion of existing credit facility

  • Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) has announced the successful expansion of the existing corporate credit facility of its operating subsidiary, HB2 Origination.
  • The Facility, which originally had a total size of $30M, is led by Bank7 (BSVN) and is secured by working interests in a subset of the Company's producing assets.
  • The Facility has been increased to a total size of $65M and has a current borrowing base availability of $17.4M.
  • The upsized Facility is expected to provide the Company with additional working capital flexibility.
  • "Alpine Summit is grateful for its expanded relationship with Bank7, which supports its ongoing growth," said Chris Nilan, Senior Managing Director of Alpine Summit.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.