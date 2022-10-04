Philip Morris set to win EU approval for Swedish Match deal - Reuters

Oct. 04, 2022 1:32 PM ETSwedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY), SWMAF, PMBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Philip Morris Report on Premature Deaths

Spencer Platt

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is due to be granted unconditional EU antitrust approval for its takeover of Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY), according to Reuters.

The outlet reported on Tuesday that the blockbuster deal for the snus maker is likely to go unchallenged by European regulators which are due to conclude their review on October 11. The reporting cited “people close to the matter” despite a lack of comment from the company and the European Commission.

Shares of Philip Morris (PM) rose 2.32% in the latter half Tuesday’s trading day.

The size of the deal in US dollar terms has fluctuated significantly amid currency moves since the original offer in May.

