DXC Technology jumps 9.2% on report of approach from Baring Private Equity Asia
Oct. 04, 2022 1:50 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)By: Joshua Fineman
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) soared 9.2% on a report that Baring Private Equity Asia made a takeover approach.
- Talks between BPEA and DXC are said to be ongoing and may not lead to a transaction, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- DXC confirmed in a statement Tuesday that it has been approached by a financial sponsor regarding a potential acquisition. DXC is engaged in preliminary discussions, though to date no formal proposal has been received.
- The story comes after Bloomberg reported last month that DXC was approached by at least one PE firm and was working with advisers after the takeover interest. A Street Insider report from Thursday that said a takeover price for DXC is speculated to be around $45/share.
- Stifel analyst Daniel Grossman said in a note on Monday that DXC may not see much upside in a potential takeover. Stifel's back-of-the-envelopment leverage buyout model suggests that its current stock price of $26 may be more closer to its approximate fair value.
