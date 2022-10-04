HHS change to Medicare payments for biosimilars aims to spur uptake
- A temporary increase in payments from Medicare for certain biosimilar medications is designed to boost uptake of cheaper versions of high-priced biologic drugs.
- The increase, which went into effect Monday, is a provision of the Inflation Reduction Act. Medicare Part B payments for certain biosimilars are required to be the average sales price (ASP) plus 8% -- as opposed to 6% before -- of the ASP of the reference biologic for five years.
- The law applies to qualifying biosimilars whose ASP is not more than the price of the reference biologic.
- The temporary increase "will foster competition in the drug marketplace for conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and immune disorders," CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a statement.
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Novartis (NVS), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), although among the largest biotech and pharma companies, are also some the largest biosimilar players in terms of marketed products and pipeline.
- The top 10 Part B drug spend by total spending are all biologics. The top 3 are Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) and Orencia (abatcept), and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
- Although the Inflation Reduction Act seeks to rein in prescription drug prices, Christopher M. Oshewolo wrote that its impact will be manageable for pharma companies over the mid term.
