Viveve to get US patent for technology to treat female stress urinary incontinence
Oct. 04, 2022 1:56 PM ETViveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock rose ~4% on Oct. 4 after the company said that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will issue a patent — application no. 16/454,578 — covering Viveve's dual-energy technology to treat female stress urinary incontinence (SUI).
- The dual-energy technology has shown to activate fibroblasts and initiate collagen formation in tissue in a non-invasive, painless procedure. When applied to the areas surrounding the urethra, it may improve the function of connective tissues, improve vaginal structural integrity, and reduce urethral hypermobility, a cause of SUI in women, the company said in an Oct. 4 press release.
- "We look forward to completing our pivotal PURSUIT clinical trial, which may support a new U.S. indication for the treatment of mild-moderate SUI in women if the results are positive," said Viveve's CEO Scott Durbin.
