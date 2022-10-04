Meta Platforms working to shrink offices amid ongoing work-from-home - WSJ
Oct. 04, 2022
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) will look to shrink its offices overall as a number of its employees continue a work-from-home approach, the WSJ says.
- The company will look to make its spaces more "dynamic" by rearranging layouts and clustering desks and teams together for better proximity.
- "One of our jobs is to recalibrate our space," Meta's John Tenanes told the WSJ. "We're creating a smaller venue, and for the same amount of folks, but it's a smaller venue and we're hoping that really drives a life in the building: more energy, more activity."
- What's unclear in that news is what happens to Meta's real-estate footprint on a net basis. It could let some leases expire or consolidate floors in multiple buildings into a single one.
- Tenanes didn't get specific on what's happening in various cities. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Meta would close one New York office as it looked to consolidate employees there.
