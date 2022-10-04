Meta Platforms working to shrink offices amid ongoing work-from-home - WSJ

Oct. 04, 2022 2:10 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Facebook Unveils Meta

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) will look to shrink its offices overall as a number of its employees continue a work-from-home approach, the WSJ says.
  • The company will look to make its spaces more "dynamic" by rearranging layouts and clustering desks and teams together for better proximity.
  • "One of our jobs is to recalibrate our space," Meta's John Tenanes told the WSJ. "We're creating a smaller venue, and for the same amount of folks, but it's a smaller venue and we're hoping that really drives a life in the building: more energy, more activity."
  • What's unclear in that news is what happens to Meta's real-estate footprint on a net basis. It could let some leases expire or consolidate floors in multiple buildings into a single one.
  • Tenanes didn't get specific on what's happening in various cities. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Meta would close one New York office as it looked to consolidate employees there.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.