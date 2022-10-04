JUUL Labs said to prepare for potential Chapter 11 filing - report
Oct. 04, 2022 3:01 PM ETJUUL (JUUL)MOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor18 Comments
- E-cigarette maker JUUL Labs (JUUL) is said to prepare for a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing amid a number of lawsuits and an FDA review.
- JUUL Labs needs adequate liquidity to fund it operations and for other casher requirements, according to a Reorg report.
- "As we continue to operate in the market and go through the FDA's review process, we are exploring a variety of options to protect our business and to address the FDA's now stayed order ...," a Juul spokesperson told Reorg. "No decision has been made."
- The report comes after Altria Group (MO) disclosed in an SEC filing on Friday that it planned to end its noncompete agreement with vaping company JUUL Labs . Currently, Altria (MO) holds a 35% stake in JUUL. At June 30, the carrying value of Altria's (MO) investment in JUUL was $450M.
- Last month JUUL Labs (JUUL) struck a deal in which it will pay out $438.5M across 33 states.
