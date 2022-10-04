AstraZeneca – LogicBio deal indicates more such takeovers are ahead – Cantor

Oct. 04, 2022

Top view of business office workstation with M&A letters or merger and acquisition

Atstock Productions

  • After AstraZeneca (AZN) unit Alexion (AZN) agreed to acquire nano-cap LogicBio (LOGC), paying over 660% premium on Monday, Cantor sees further acquisitions for smaller cap firms where valuations have come under pressure despite attractive assets/ platforms.
  • Lexington, Massachusetts-based LOGC advances a genome editing platform and an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene delivery platform. However, its shares had lost ~55% over the past 12 months before the deal.
  • “We believe the deal reflects a willingness by Large Cap players to pay a premium on companies that have valuations that may be pressured by macroenvironmental factors and/or internal setbacks, but the assets/platforms of which remain fundamentally undervalued,” the analyst Jennifer Kim wrote.
  • Kim cites Overweight-rated Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT), and Neutral-rated ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) as biotechs that meet these characteristics in the firm’s coverage.
  • This graph indicates that the valuations of all three clinical stage biotechs have lost sharply over the past 12 months.

