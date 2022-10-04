3DX Industries announces share buyback program

Oct. 04, 2022 3:41 PM ET3DX Industries, Inc. (DDDX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • 3DX Industries (OTCPK:DDDX) has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to ~7.27M shares of common stock over the next 11 months with a maximum price of $25/share.
  • The new program will take effect November 1, 2022, under the company’s 10-b5 plan and run until August 30, 2023.
  • "Our share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's future performance and its long-term cash flow generation," said Roger Janssen, CEO, and President of 3DX Industries.
  • DDDX shares are currently -7.23% to $0.045.

