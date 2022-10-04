Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +5.4% in Tuesday's trading for its second strong gain in a row after jumping 8.5% yesterday, perhaps enjoying a lift from better than expected Q3 production data from GM and Ford this week as well as strength in the overall market.

GM said its Q3 vehicle sales jumped 24% Y/Y to 555K, a turnaround from a dismal Q2 and above industry analysts' consensus expectations of a 21.6% increase, while Ford posted a 16% Y/Y sales increase in Q3 despite a September decline.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is a steelmaker with heavy exposure to the automotive market, supplying 2.5x more steel to the industry than the second- and third-ranked companies combined, and investors may see the data from GM and Ford as showing stalled production rates are starting to improve.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) surged in the first three months of this year, up as much as 56% at one point, but shares crumbled along with automakers as persistent component shortages continued to cause problems for vehicle production.

Earlier this week, U.S. Steel reportedly idled its second blast furnace in less than a month, removing combined raw steel production capacity of 7,945 st/day from the market.