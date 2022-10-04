Pratt & Whitney, a unit of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), on Tuesday said aircraft maker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) began flight tests of the next generation of fuel-efficient engines for its A320neo planes. Pratt's GTF Advantage engine will be tested in a variety of environments including high-altitude airports and hot or cold weather.

Engine certification will proceed through the first half of next year. It includes flights now under way at the jet-engine maker's test bed in Mirabel, Québec, and endurance testing.

The GTF Advantage has completed more than 2,400 hours of tests, including one in March with 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The energy source, which typically is made from crops and food waste such as cooking oil, has a smaller carbon footprint than petroleum jet fuel, but is more expensive to produce.

In addition to lower fuel usage and emissions, the GTF Advantage “also enhances aircraft capability by increasing thrust and protects durability by running cooler,” Rick Deurloo, president of commercial engines at Pratt & Whitney, said in a statement. “For airlines, this means new revenue opportunities and better operating economics.”

The GTF Advantage reduces fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 1% compared with the current model of GTF. The newer engine, which the company introduced in December, also offers stronger takeoff thrust at sea level and higher altitudes, possibly helping airlines to offer more routes to travelers, according to the announcement.

Raytheon this year has fallen 1.8%, compared with a 21% loss for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

