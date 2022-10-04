HF Sinclair jumps to 52-week high as former owners buy back 914K more shares
Oct. 04, 2022 3:57 PM ETHF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) +4.6% to a new 52-week high of $58.64 in Tuesday's trading after the refinery and gasoline marketing company disclosed the repurchase of another ~914K shares from REH Company.
The $50M transaction marked the sixth stock buyback from the former owners of the Sinclair Companies since the March merger with HollyFrontier.
To date, HF Sinclair (DINO) has repurchased nearly $152M in common shares under its new stock buyback program, including last month's authorization of another $1B in buybacks.
HF Sinclair (DINO) previously reported much higher than expected Q2 adjusted earnings of $5.59/share on revenues of $11.1B.
