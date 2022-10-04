HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) +4.6% to a new 52-week high of $58.64 in Tuesday's trading after the refinery and gasoline marketing company disclosed the repurchase of another ~914K shares from REH Company.

The $50M transaction marked the sixth stock buyback from the former owners of the Sinclair Companies since the March merger with HollyFrontier.

To date, HF Sinclair (DINO) has repurchased nearly $152M in common shares under its new stock buyback program, including last month's authorization of another $1B in buybacks.

HF Sinclair (DINO) previously reported much higher than expected Q2 adjusted earnings of $5.59/share on revenues of $11.1B.