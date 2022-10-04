Saratoga Investment Non-GAAP NII of $0.58 beats by $0.07, total Investment Income of $21.85M beats by $1.95M
- Saratoga Investment press release (NYSE:SAR): Q2 Non-GAAP NII of $0.58 beats by $0.07.
- Total Investment Income of $21.85M (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.95M.
- As of August 31, 2022, Saratoga Investment’s assets under management was $954.7 million, an increase of 43.3% from $666.1 million as of August 31, 2021, and an increase of 6.7% from $894.5 million as of May 31, 2022.
- NAV per share was $28.27 as of August 31, 2022, compared to $28.97 as of August 31, 2021, and $28.69 as of May 31, 2022.
- During the quarter ended August 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 153,350 shares at an average price of $24.04, and issued no shares during the quarter.
