Saratoga Investment Non-GAAP NII of $0.58 beats by $0.07, total Investment Income of $21.85M beats by $1.95M

Oct. 04, 2022 4:07 PM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Saratoga Investment press release (NYSE:SAR): Q2 Non-GAAP NII of $0.58 beats by $0.07.
  • Total Investment Income of $21.85M (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.95M.
  • As of August 31, 2022, Saratoga Investment’s assets under management was $954.7 million, an increase of 43.3% from $666.1 million as of August 31, 2021, and an increase of 6.7% from $894.5 million as of May 31, 2022.
  • NAV per share was $28.27 as of August 31, 2022, compared to $28.97 as of August 31, 2021, and $28.69 as of May 31, 2022.
  • During the quarter ended August 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 153,350 shares at an average price of $24.04, and issued no shares during the quarter.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.