Fiesta Restaurant provides update on restaurants hit by Hurricane Ian

Oct. 04, 2022 4:13 PM ETFiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Fiesta Restaurant (NASDAQ:FRGI) on Tuesday provided an update on its restaurants impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
  • Select Pollo Tropical restaurants in the storm's path were closed early on Sept. 27 and all Pollo Tropical restaurants were closed on Sept. 28.
  • From Sept. 29 through Oct. 3, 38 restaurants in the hardest hit markets were closed for all or a portion of that period due to storm conditions and utility outages.
  • Only four restaurants remain closed and all other restaurants are open for business.
  • FRGI said the storm didn't cause any significant damage to its restaurants.
  • A number of locations had inventory loss due to power outages, the extent of which is being quantified.
  • FRGI is in the process of assessing damages and expects to file insurance claims once completed.

