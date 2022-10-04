Fiesta Restaurant provides update on restaurants hit by Hurricane Ian
Oct. 04, 2022 4:13 PM ETFiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Fiesta Restaurant (NASDAQ:FRGI) on Tuesday provided an update on its restaurants impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
- Select Pollo Tropical restaurants in the storm's path were closed early on Sept. 27 and all Pollo Tropical restaurants were closed on Sept. 28.
- From Sept. 29 through Oct. 3, 38 restaurants in the hardest hit markets were closed for all or a portion of that period due to storm conditions and utility outages.
- Only four restaurants remain closed and all other restaurants are open for business.
- FRGI said the storm didn't cause any significant damage to its restaurants.
- A number of locations had inventory loss due to power outages, the extent of which is being quantified.
- FRGI is in the process of assessing damages and expects to file insurance claims once completed.
