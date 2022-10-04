Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana to acquire Northwest Bancshares in ~$10M deal

  • Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) on Tuesday said it would buy Northwest Bancshares in an all cash transaction for an aggregate merger consideration of $10.1M.
  • HFBL and Northwest are the holding companies of Home Federal Bank and the First National Bank of Benton, respectively.
  • Home Federal Bancorp (HFBL) anticipates the transaction to be over 20% accretive to EPS after cost savings are fully realized, and accretive to tangible book value per share in about three years of deal-closing, the companies said in a statement.
  • As per the deal terms, shareholders of Northwest will get their pro rata portion of aggregate merger consideration equal to $4.25M.
  • Northwest shareholders will also get the sum of 8% of total assets of Northwest as of the month-end immediately prior to the closing of the merger after giving effect to a special distribution, which is estimated to be about $8.4M.
  • Northwest had total consolidated assets of $81.7M as of Aug. 31, with one banking location in Benton, La.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q1 next year.
  • HFBL stock -4.5% to $19 after hours.

