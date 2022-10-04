NIH selects ICF for digital services contract
Oct. 04, 2022 4:21 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The National Institutes of Health awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a recompete task order to provide digital content management, outreach and engagement support to the National Center for Complementary and Integrated Health.
- The contract has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.
- Under this agreement, ICF will support the operation and maintenance of NCCIH's website and internal intranet, including conducting formative research and usability testing to enhance the customer experience for patients, healthcare professionals and researchers.
- "Our digital engagement and content development approach ensures critical information is updated and published quickly and easily, enhancing NCCIH's mission of delivering evidence-based information to foster informed healthcare choices." said Mark Lee, ICF executive VP for public sector.
