Nevro gets FDA approval for Costa Rica manufacturing operations

Oct. 04, 2022 4:25 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Flag of Costa Rica

creisinger/iStock via Getty Images

  • Medical device company Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) on Tuesday said the U.S. FDA had approved its manufacturing operations in Costa Rica for the production of its spinal cord stimulation systems for the treatment of chronic pain.
  • The new facility, located in Alajuela, Costa Rica, is the company's first global manufacturing operation, NVRO said in a statement.
  • The company anticipates investing about $21M in capital and operating expense by the end of the year to support the facility.
  • Product will begin shipping by the end of Oct., NVRO said, with a gradual ramp-up of production for the balance of the year and throughout 2023.
  • NVRO stock earlier closed +4.3% at $49.40.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.